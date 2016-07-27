Ad
Merkel will address criticism of her refugee policy on Thursday (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel faces backlash after killings

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel faces a political backlash over her open-door policy for migrants after several attacks in the country.

The four brutal killings in Germany's south, three of which were carried out by asylum-seekers, have shocked Germans and emboldened critics of Merkel's welcoming refugee policy to blame her for the attacks.

“People are scared, completely understandably, and right now they need a credible answer from politicians,” said minister president of Bavar...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

