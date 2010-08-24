Reykjavik: ECB must prop up krona until Iceland joins euro

The Icelandic foreign minister has said that the European Central Bank must prop up the krona, the country's bedevilled currency, once the island joins the European Union and until it adopts the euro.

Ossur Skarphedinsson made the comments on Sunday to Visir, a local tabloid newspaper, saying that during the ongoing accession talks with Brussels, he was underlining this point with European negotiators.

He told the paper of t...