EU 'closest ever' to deal on worker bills

Social affairs ministers will next week once again seek to agree on two controversial EU bills, one on temporary agency workers and the other covering working hours.

Interpreters for the meeting on Monday (10 June) in Luxembourg have been asked in advance to stay late, with diplomats saying the bloc's member states are the closest they have ever been to a compromise on the package.

Slovenia, which currently holds the EU's presidency, took up the idea of merging the two issues fro...