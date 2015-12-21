Lefty and eurosceptic MEPs tweet the most

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the smaller political groups are more likely to be active on social networking website Twitter, researchers from UK think tank Demos have found.
The most active MEPs belong to the eurosceptic Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) group, which is home to Nigel Farage's UK Independence Party (UKIP).
Farage is also the MEP who receives the most messages, or tweets, according to the report Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here