Germany eyes rules for controversial gas extraction

Cancer-inducing chemicals, flaring tap water, sick children, dead animals, wasteland as far as the eye can see.
An award-winning documentary, GasLand, three years ago exposed the dark side of what the US says is its "shale gas revolution," which has transformed it from a gas-importing into a gas-exporting country.
Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) is a novel gas extraction method applied to reserves which were too small or too deep to ta...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here