An EU-US trade deal would not 'threaten European values' - Juncker (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

TTIP by end of 2015, EU leaders pledge

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU leaders have given negotiators until the end of 2015 to conclude talks on a trade deal with the United States following the final summit of 2014 in Brussels.

Wrapping up on Thursday night (18 December), leaders in a joint communique said “the EU and the US should make all efforts to conclude negotiations on an ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial TTIP by the end of 2015”.

“The aim is still 2015”, commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters at the post-su...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

