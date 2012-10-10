Red Cross to feed hungry Spanish people

The Spanish Red Cross has turned its focus away from war-ravaged conflict zones to help destitute people in Spain hit by EU-imposed austerity measures.
"More people than you could imagine need help in our country. Support the Red Cross," its new slogan says.
The charity on Wednesday (10 October) launched a food drive it hopes will ease problems among the most vulnerable Spanish residents.
The day marks the country's annual "Dia de la banderita" or day of the small flag, whe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
