Red Cross to feed hungry Spanish people

The Spanish Red Cross has turned its focus away from war-ravaged conflict zones to help destitute people in Spain hit by EU-imposed austerity measures.

"More people than you could imagine need help in our country. Support the Red Cross," its new slogan says.

The charity on Wednesday (10 October) launched a food drive it hopes will ease problems among the most vulnerable Spanish residents.

The day marks the country's annual "Dia de la banderita" or day of the small flag, whe...