UK leader under increasing pressure to go

Pressure on UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to resign is growing, after another minister quit his government on Thursday (4 June) and with his Labour party expected to show a disastrous result in Thursday's EU and local elections.

While announcing his own resignation, Work and Pensions Secretary James Purnell, who was seen as a moderniser and a possible leadership candidate, called on the prime minister to step down too.

"Dear Gordon ...I now believe your continued leadership makes...