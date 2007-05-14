Ad
Why the EU cannot go on like this

EU Political
Opinion
by Anthony Coughlan,

Between 1998 and 2004, according to the German ministry of justice, 23,167 legal acts were adopted in Germany, of which 18,917, some 80% of the total, were of EU origin, meaning that only one-fifth originated domestically.

Referring to this, former president of Germany Roman Herzog wrote in Welt Am Sonntag on 14 January "By far the largest part of the current laws in Germany are agreed by the Council of Ministers and not the German parliament...Therefore the question has to be asked whe...

Opinion

EU threatening parliamentary democracy, says ex-German president

EU PoliticalOpinion

