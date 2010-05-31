Ad
Germany's song received low points from Greece (two out of a possible 12) (Photo: aktivioslo)

Germany feeling loved again after winning Eurovision

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Although Germany is feeling singularly unloved at a political level in Europe, it is basking in the kitschy glory of having won the Old Continent's eurovision song contest in Oslo on Saturday (29 May).

This year's show, adored and derided in apparently equal measure for showcasing saccharine-sweet songs, off-the-wall costumes and frankly startling back-up routines, was won by Germany's 19-year old Lena Meyer-Landrut. Her catchy song, 'Satellite', swept the boards.

While the songs ...

