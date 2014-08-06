Ad
euobserver
Scotland's independence referendum will take place on 18 September (Photo: maria_navarro_sorolla)

Currency a flashpoint in TV debate on Scotland's future

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Scotland's first minister Alex Salmond faced repeated calls during a key TV debate on Tuesday evening (5 August) to be clear about what currency an independent Scotland would use.

The issue was a flashpoint during a fierce two hour debate between Salmon and Alastair Darling, the leader of the pro union Better Together campaign, with just six weeks to go until a referendum on whether to remain in the 307-year-old union between London and Edinburgh.

An opinion poll published just b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Independent Scotland would face £500 million EU bill
Independent Scotland would be EU 'lynchpin', says Salmond
Joining EU 'difficult if not impossible' for Scotland, Barroso warns
Dr Who and the EU: Priorities for an independent Scotland
Scotland's independence referendum will take place on 18 September (Photo: maria_navarro_sorolla)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections