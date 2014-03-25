Ad
The German government earmarks €200 million to help municipalities with high influxes of social cases (Photo: Images_of_Money)

German government to curb 'welfare tourism'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

A special panel set up to look at welfare abuse in Germany has proposed tightening the rules and only giving child support to people with a German tax number.

The findings of the special report are to be adopted by the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (26 March).

The panel was set up earlier this year with senior officials from almost all German ministries.

It came in response to demands by Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, that a tougher stance be...

