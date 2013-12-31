Greece will exit bailout in 2014, PM says

Greece will exit its bailout agreement in 2014 and will not need any further loans, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday (December 30).
In an address on national television, Samaras declared that Greece would "venture out to the markets again" and "start becoming a normal country” in the new year.
He said it would “make the big step to exit the loan agreement."
The Mediterranean country’s debt “will be officially declared viable, meaning there’ll be no need...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.