Greece will exit bailout in 2014, PM says

Greece will exit its bailout agreement in 2014 and will not need any further loans, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday (December 30).

In an address on national television, Samaras declared that Greece would "venture out to the markets again" and "start becoming a normal country” in the new year.

He said it would “make the big step to exit the loan agreement."

The Mediterranean country’s debt “will be officially declared viable, meaning there’ll be no need...