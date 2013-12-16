Germany unveils new Merkel government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to start her third term on Tuesday (17 December) after the Bundestag votes on her new cabinet.

Her first trip abroad, as per tradition, will be to Paris, followed by Brussels where she will attend an EU summit.

It took almost three months of talks to form the new "Grand Coalition," or "GroKo" as it is known in Germany, with the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The last hurdle was overcome on Saturday when the Social Democrat...