EU must embrace up-and-coming Turkey, German FM says

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has reiterated his support for Turkey's entry into the EU and said the Muslim-majority country is moving to the centre of the world stage.

Speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal out on Thursday (23 September), the leader of Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party said: "Nobody should rashly snub Turkey by slamming the door in its face after all its efforts."

He warned that EU-Turkey talks could unravel unless further progres...