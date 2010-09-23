Ad
euobserver
Westerwelle. The German foreign minister also made headlines this week by marrying his partner Michael Mronz (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU must embrace up-and-coming Turkey, German FM says

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has reiterated his support for Turkey's entry into the EU and said the Muslim-majority country is moving to the centre of the world stage.

Speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal out on Thursday (23 September), the leader of Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party said: "Nobody should rashly snub Turkey by slamming the door in its face after all its efforts."

He warned that EU-Turkey talks could unravel unless further progres...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Westerwelle. The German foreign minister also made headlines this week by marrying his partner Michael Mronz (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections