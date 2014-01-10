New German minister urges Greece to continue reforms

Greece must "complete the project it has started" if it is to end its era of economic crisis, Germany's foreign minister told reporters in Ahens, as he welcomed the reform efforts made by the cash-strapped country.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Thursday (9 January) with Greek counterpart Evangelos Venizelos, Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Greece to "use the remainder of the legislative period to take care of the work remaining," adding that he would "count on the economic succe...