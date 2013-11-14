Ad
Bailouts will top the agenda of a quiet Eurogroup meeting in Brussels

Greece returns to haunt euro ministers

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers will meet on Thursday (14 November) with the currency union's four bailout programmes dominating an otherwise quiet agenda.

Officials are, once again, becoming frustrated by Greece. The Greek government and its creditors are "billions apart" on the country's 2014 budget, an EU official with knowledge of the programmes told reporters earlier this week.

The Greek government believes that it needs to find spending cuts worth a further €500 million, while t...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Bailouts will top the agenda of a quiet Eurogroup meeting in Brussels

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

