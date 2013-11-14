Greece returns to haunt euro ministers

Eurozone finance ministers will meet on Thursday (14 November) with the currency union's four bailout programmes dominating an otherwise quiet agenda.

Officials are, once again, becoming frustrated by Greece. The Greek government and its creditors are "billions apart" on the country's 2014 budget, an EU official with knowledge of the programmes told reporters earlier this week.

The Greek government believes that it needs to find spending cuts worth a further €500 million, while t...