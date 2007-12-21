Ad
euobserver
Green energy currently accounts for 8.5% of the EU's overall energy consumption, according to Brussels figures (Photo: European Community, 2005)

EU plans to boost green energy take shape

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

New EU legislation aimed at having green energy account for 20 percent of the union's overall energy consumption by 2020 is taking concrete shape, with draft proposals indicating that each EU state should contribute at least 5.75 percent to an overall target. Rich member states will carry a heavier burden, however.

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs is expected to unveil the legislative piece on 23 January, with some governments scheduled to lobby for the best possible deal even a...

euobserver

