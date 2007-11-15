NGOs push for pan-European strategy on Roma

A group of eight non-governmental organizations, including Amnesty International and the Open Society Institute, is pushing for an EU-wide strategy on Roma, who continue to face strong discrimination in parts of Europe.

In a letter to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, the NGOs urged the executive body to "become a catalyst actor in making Roma inclusion a reality in Europe" and to set up "an EU framework strategy to promote Roma inclusion".

