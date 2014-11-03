Ad
euobserver
Ponta wants to "unite" Romania and have better relations with Russia and China (Photo: Partidul Social Democrat)

Romanian PM ahead in presidential elections

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Romanian Socialist prime minister Victor Ponta won the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday (2 November), with an ethnic German mayor set to challenge him in the run-off on 16 November.

Ponta won 40 percent of the vote, according to partial results made public early on Monday. Klaus Iohannis, the main challenger backed by a centre-right Liberal coalition, scored 30.5 percent, while twelve other candidates scooped the remaining votes, each under six percent.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romania's ruling party revives nationalism ahead of presidential election
Romanian political class rocked by Microsoft bribe scandal
Ponta wants to "unite" Romania and have better relations with Russia and China (Photo: Partidul Social Democrat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections