Romanian PM ahead in presidential elections

Romanian Socialist prime minister Victor Ponta won the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday (2 November), with an ethnic German mayor set to challenge him in the run-off on 16 November.

Ponta won 40 percent of the vote, according to partial results made public early on Monday. Klaus Iohannis, the main challenger backed by a centre-right Liberal coalition, scored 30.5 percent, while twelve other candidates scooped the remaining votes, each under six percent.

<...