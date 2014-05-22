Civil society to reveal Dutch results despite EU ban

A medieval church in downtown Utrecht is one of the ten thousand locations where the Dutch electorate can cast their ballot for the European Parliament today (May 22).
The members of the polling station will start counting the vote after the polls close at 9pm. The official results will not be published until Sunday evening (May 25) after 11pm, when all member states of the European Union have voted.
The European Commission thinks that otherwise voters in other member states with...
