euobserver
Cameron's anti-red tape report won support at Friday's EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron sees EU 'sea change' on red tape

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

UK prime minister David Cameron has praised the European Commission's commitment to slashing red-tape on businesses saying there had been a "sea change in thinking" by Brussels.

Speaking on Friday (25 October) following the conclusion of a two-day EU summit, Cameron said that the commission had "done an excellent job in lifting the burden of bureaucracy. Now I want to get business engaged."

Earlier, Cameron and European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso chaired a meeting devote...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Thirty EU rules should be changed or scrapped, say UK businesses
EU business reform: A threat or a promise from Britain?
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

