Cameron sees EU 'sea change' on red tape

UK prime minister David Cameron has praised the European Commission's commitment to slashing red-tape on businesses saying there had been a "sea change in thinking" by Brussels.

Speaking on Friday (25 October) following the conclusion of a two-day EU summit, Cameron said that the commission had "done an excellent job in lifting the burden of bureaucracy. Now I want to get business engaged."

Earlier, Cameron and European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso chaired a meeting devote...