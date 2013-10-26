Cameron sees EU 'sea change' on red tape

UK prime minister David Cameron has praised the European Commission's commitment to slashing red-tape on businesses saying there had been a "sea change in thinking" by Brussels.
Speaking on Friday (25 October) following the conclusion of a two-day EU summit, Cameron said that the commission had "done an excellent job in lifting the burden of bureaucracy. Now I want to get business engaged."
Earlier, Cameron and European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso chaired a meeting devote...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
