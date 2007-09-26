Europeans must learn more languages, commissioner says

Europeans should learn more foreign languages and not think that a "lingua franca" – one language used internationally - is enough, EU commissioner for multilingualism Leonard Orban said on Wednesday (26 September).

Currently, 56 percent of Europeans feel they could have a decent conversation in at least one foreign language, while 28 percent feel comfortable in at least two.

But as many as 44 percent say they do not speak any language besides their mother tongue, according to a E...