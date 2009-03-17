Ad
Ms Malmstrom (r), in Brussels on Monday (Photo: Czech EU presidency)

Sweden preparing for 'difficult' EU presidency

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Sweden has set itself ambitious goals for its six-month stint at the EU helm but the upcoming European elections and uncertainty about when the next EU commission will be appointed will make its presidency "quite difficult", the country's minister for European affairs has said.

Sweden is to take over the EU chair from the Czech Republic on 1 July until the end of the year. The period coincides with the end of the mandate of the current European Commission, due in October, and follows th...

