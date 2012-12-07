Ad
Back in the game? Silvio Berlusconi has suggested he may return to politics. (Photo: European Parliament)

Monti majority dented amid speculation of Berlusconi comeback

by Valentina Pop,

Italian borrowing costs spiked on Thursday (6 December) as ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi's party boycotted the government of technocrat PM Mario Monti, fuelling speculation about the media mogul's comeback and possible early elections.

Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party walked out of a Senate vote on a package of economic measures and abstained in a separate vote in the lower house, depriving Monti of his majority. The bills were narrowly passed, however, as there were enough PDL memb...

