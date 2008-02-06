Ad
euobserver
"The EU's proposal to sign a political agreement with Serbia (...) is a deception", says Serbia's premier (Photo: European Commission)

Signing of EU-Serbia deal may be delayed

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The approval of an EU civilian mission to Kosovo earlier this week has caused divisions within Serbia's coalition government, with Belgrade now likely to delay the signing of a political agreement it had been offered by the bloc.

The EU on Monday approved its 1,800-strong civilian mission to be sent to Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo, while last week, EU foreign ministers put together a deal offering Belgrade closer trade relations, relaxed visa requirements and educational cooper...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"The EU's proposal to sign a political agreement with Serbia (...) is a deception", says Serbia's premier (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections