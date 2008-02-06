Signing of EU-Serbia deal may be delayed

The approval of an EU civilian mission to Kosovo earlier this week has caused divisions within Serbia's coalition government, with Belgrade now likely to delay the signing of a political agreement it had been offered by the bloc.
The EU on Monday approved its 1,800-strong civilian mission to be sent to Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo, while last week, EU foreign ministers put together a deal offering Belgrade closer trade relations, relaxed visa requirements and educational cooper...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here