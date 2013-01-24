Ad
MEPs have equal law-making powers in CAP reform (Photo: Andrew Stawarz)

MEPs flex muscles over EU farm aid reform

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs are set to back increased spending on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as parliament flexes legislative muscles acquired under the Lisbon treaty.

Speaking after a first round of voting on Wednesday (23 January), agriculture committee chairman Paolo De Casto, an Italian centre-left MEP, said: "Any further cuts to the CAP are simply unacceptable," and called on EU leaders to swiftly strike a deal on the EU's long-term budget.

MEPs want the CAP to be "more efficient, greene...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

