Andor. Cycle of poverty and stigma are among the factors that condemn Roma to the marges of society in the EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commissioner: Booting Roma out of France is no solution

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Repatriating Roma from France is no solution to help one of Europe's most discriminated and disenfranchised minorities, EU employment commissioner Laszlo Andor told this website on Tuesday (4 September).

"The [European] commission stood up three years ago against the discriminating practice of French authorities and we also said that it is not a solution and it can in fact be counterproductive to repatriate Roma people in France," said Andor.

France expelled around 2,000 Roma in ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

