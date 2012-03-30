Earthquake zone on EU border to host Belarus nuclear plant

The drive toward the site of Belarus' future nuclear power plant goes through tall pine and white birch trees. The woods here, and in nearby Bialowieza, are among Europe's last primordial forests.

Located near the Lithuanian frontier, the nuclear facility will be just 50 kilometres away from Vilnius. The first of its two reactors is to go online in 2017. The second in 2018.

"The decision to build the station was entirely political ... It makes no sense to build it here. It's a fa...