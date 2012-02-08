EU concerned about potential instability in Jordan

With all eyes on violence in Syria, some EU countries are becoming increasingly concerned about the risk of instability in neighbouring Jordan.

A senior EU diplomatic contact told this website on Wednesday (8 February) that the Arab Spring is taking a nasty turn inside one of the West's main allies in the region. "The problem now is if things get worse and spill into Jordan," the source said.

Ruled by King Abdullah II - better known abroad for his high society wife, Queen Rania - ...