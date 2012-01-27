Ad
euobserver
Springs buds: talk in Brussels is switching emphasis from austerity to growth (Photo: mcarruth)

Brussels keen to redirect €82bn for jobs and growth

Green Economy
Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission wants to redirect €82bn worth of structural funds to projects aimed at boosting employment and growth, particularly in bailed-out countries, measures seen as both vague and inadequate by critics.

Anticipating a demand from Monday's EU summit to redeploy as yet unspent structural funds for employment-related projects, the EU commission on Friday (27 January) announced its intention to work with member states on redistributing €82 billion.

Speaking at a press conf...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyRegions & Cities

Related articles

EU leaders trying to shift focus from deficits to jobs
EU to link regional funds to strict deficit rules
Franco-German 'growth' plan looks to EU funds and taxes
Springs buds: talk in Brussels is switching emphasis from austerity to growth (Photo: mcarruth)

Tags

Green EconomyRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections