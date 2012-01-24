EU sanctions on Iran peppered with exemptions

New sanctions on Iran could prove hard to enforce after EU countries peppered them with derogations to help Greece find alternate suppliers, to protect trade in non-oil sectors and to give Tehran-based embassies access to cash.
Details of the measures - designed to stop an alleged nuclear weapons programme - came out in the bloc's Official Journal on Tuesday (24 January).
The sa...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
