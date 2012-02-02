Ad
euobserver
Neelie Kroes - in charge of the EU's digital agenda and good for an off-piste response on twitter too (Photo: European Commission)

Tweeting EU commissioners and Chanel No. 5

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

On Monday afternoon (30 January), in the middle of a routine exchange on digital issues, the EU commissioner in charge suggested she might not be wearing any clothes.

Or to be more exact, that she might only be wearing perfume. Some 140 people rushed to spread the news.

Neelie Kroes was tweeting. The Dutch commissioner, who has clocked up around 35,000 followers, was conducting a live Twitter debate on cloud computing and data privacy. At one stage in the discussion, stepping som...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Majority of MEPs do not ‘tweet'
Neelie Kroes - in charge of the EU's digital agenda and good for an off-piste response on twitter too (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections