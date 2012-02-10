Ad
euobserver
Mario Monti - a familiar figure in Brussels (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece will dominate the headlines once more this week as it seeks to meet three conditions by Wednesday (15 February) in order to secure a second €130 billion bail-out.

The mood of the week will be shaped by whether the Greek parliament on Sunday approves the terms of the package, broadly agreed by Greek party leaders.

Greek politicians, who have sparred their way through one deadline to the next over the past weeks, will then have to come up with ideas to bridge a fiscal gap of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

This WEEK in the European Union
Mario Monti - a familiar figure in Brussels (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections