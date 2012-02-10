This WEEK in the European Union

Greece will dominate the headlines once more this week as it seeks to meet three conditions by Wednesday (15 February) in order to secure a second €130 billion bail-out.

The mood of the week will be shaped by whether the Greek parliament on Sunday approves the terms of the package, broadly agreed by Greek party leaders.

Greek politicians, who have sparred their way through one deadline to the next over the past weeks, will then have to come up with ideas to bridge a fiscal gap of ...