Ad
euobserver
Experienced freelance interpreters over 65 cannot be employed by the EU commission (Photo: EUobserver)

EU commission criticised for age discrimination

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for discriminating against freelance interpreters who are older than 65, asking the parliament to support his position. The EU executive responded that it was only following the existing regulation, while stressing that it has an active policy of recruiting young interpreters.

After receiving a complaint from a Belgian interpreter who wanted to continue his work after having turned 65, ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros has sent a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Experienced freelance interpreters over 65 cannot be employed by the EU commission (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections