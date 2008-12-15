EU commission criticised for age discrimination

Europe's ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for discriminating against freelance interpreters who are older than 65, asking the parliament to support his position. The EU executive responded that it was only following the existing regulation, while stressing that it has an active policy of recruiting young interpreters.
After receiving a complaint from a Belgian interpreter who wanted to continue his work after having turned 65, ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros has sent a ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here