Ad
euobserver
The EU launched a €72 million anti-smoking campaign in 2005 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europeans back public smoking bans

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has suggested that the rising support for public smoking bans means there could be an expansion of smoke-free policies across Europe, with 88 percent of citizens backing the approach - especially in countries that have introduced anti-smoking measures.

According to a fresh survey published by the European Commission on Tuesday (22 May), a majority of European smokers themselves favour smoke-free restaurants, offices and indoor workplaces.

"This can only st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The EU launched a €72 million anti-smoking campaign in 2005 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections