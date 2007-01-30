Musical chairs in European Parliament as committees change hands

After two weeks delay and some ferocious back-room dealing, the European Parliament's mid-term shake-up is likely to see some of its most influential committees change hands.

Political group leaders on Tuesday (30 January) agreed a preliminary list of candidates for the parliament's 20 committees and two sub-committees.

The centre-right EPP party has seen the most horse-trading among its committees in the last weeks, prompted in part by the fact that a German conservative MEP beca...