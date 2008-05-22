EU-Turkey talks may go step further in June

Brussels may open two new chapters in EU membership talks with Turkey in June - on company law and intellectual property rights – but the bloc continues to call on Ankara to push ahead with more reforms.

"If technical preparations continue well, we may be able to open two new chapters," during an EU-Turkey accession conference on 17 June, Janez Lenarcic, European affairs minister of EU presidency country Slovenia, was quoted as saying by Forbes news agency on Wednesday (21 May).

