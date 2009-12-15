Ad
euobserver
Mr Rasmussen: said globalisation has put people at the mercy of forces "beyond their control" (Photo: pes.org)

Left pledges to put forward commission candidate for next EU elections

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The Party of the European Socialists has pledged to put forward a candidate for European Commission president ahead of the 2014 European elections in a bid to shift the political momentum after their electoral routing in June of this year.

In a soul-searching speech delivered last week at the party's congress, the party leader Poul Nyrup Rasmussen said that part of the reforms he wanted to see through over the coming years was equipping the left with a "vision, a programme and a candida...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Rasmussen: said globalisation has put people at the mercy of forces "beyond their control" (Photo: pes.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections