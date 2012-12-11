Ad
euobserver
Berlusconi's antics have angered even his protective EU friends (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU centre-right detaches itself from Berlusconi

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

The centre-right European People's Party on Tuesday (11 December) sought to detach itself from "populist" Silvio Berlusconi after he brought down the Italian government.

"Europe is very concerned about the recent political developments in Italy. All EPP member parties think it was a serious mistake to have toppled the government of Mario Monti," Joseph Daul, chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament said in a press conference in Strasbourg.

Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi...

EU Political

EU Political
