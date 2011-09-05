Germany's top court to decide on Greek bailout

Germany’s highest court is on Wednesday (7 September) due to give its verdict on the legality of Berlin's contribution to both Greece's first bailout and the eurozone rescue fund.

Earlier statements by judges involved in the case suggest the court is unlikely to declare Germany's steps to secure the eurozone illegal but will demand that the parliament has more say – similar to a recent ruling it handed down on the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

The central issue is whether the court believes...