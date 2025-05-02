How to tackle the extremist attempts to destabilise pro-European Romania

It has been 18 years since Romania became a full member of the European Union. During this time, the country has undergone a fundamental positive transformation — one that is both visible and widely-felt by its citizens.

Beyond the opportunities and freedoms offered by EU citizenship, including the right to live and work across the Union, Romanians have experienced, in their own country, real improvements in quality of life driven by EU membership.

Today, Romanians can afford nearly four times more than they could 25 years ago. Romania is now significantly closer to the standard of living of Western European countries than to that of neighbouring states that have not yet joined the EU.

More time has passed since Romania became an EU member than the entire period between the 1989 anti-communist revolution and the moment of accession.

Romanians understand these facts. That’s why they remain overwhelmingly pro-European: 78 percent support EU membership and 87 percent support Nato.

Therefore, we have to ask: why are anti-European extremist politicians performing well in the polls ahead of the Romanian presidential elections?

Beyond a natural and understandable fatigue with mainstream parties — and a growing attraction toward so-called anti-system alternatives — this surge in support for extremist politicians in Romania has a clear cause: manipulation and disinformation.

The pro-Russian extremists from our country are exploiting social media — sometimes using illegal micro-targeting — to manipulate public opinion with oversimplified messages and disinformation. These extremist campaigns are not all organic; they are often supported by external actors like Russia.

Their propaganda is subtle.

They may not always overtly criticize the EU or praise Russia, but they spread narratives akin to Russian disinformation — false patriotism and anti-globalist messages that appeal to emotion rather than reason, swaying voters who would otherwise support the EU.

This is why, during this electoral campaign, we have seen the pro-Russian extremist candidates such as George Simion deliberately avoiding public debates with the pro-European candidates and serious confrontations with well-prepared journalists. They know they lack real solutions to people’s needs and are aware that their manipulative tactics would be exposed.

Pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate George Simion (Photo: George Simion's Facebook page)





It is a mistake to believe that Russian influence stops at Ukraine’s borders. Romania was targeted in last year’s elections, as were Moldova and Georgia.

These are coordinated efforts aimed at destabilising democratic processes across the region. We must therefore be prepared for new and innovative tactics that Russia may use to undermine democracy, both in Romania and throughout the EU in elections in the near future.

This is why we, as pro-European politicians, must remain united in supporting pro-European candidates with the largest chances to win against pro-Russian candidates, not only in Romania, but across Europe.

We have to confront the false platforms extremists are building — platforms based solely on fear, disinformation, and manipulation.

At the same time, national and EU institutions must strengthen their investigations and ensure that national and European laws are respected, and that illegal attempts to undermine democracy are sanctioned.