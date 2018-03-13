Ad
Italy's far right made major gains in the last election (Photo: EUobserver)

Far-right Salvini in Strasbourg rant as he jostles for Italy PM job

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

Amid rounds of applause from a press room filled with his supporters, Matteo Salvini, a far right Italian politician, on Tuesday (13 March) laid out a vision for a European Union - which he described as destructive.

Spurred on by national election gains earlier this month, the 45-year old head of the far right League party has his sights set on becoming Italy's next prime minister.

At Tuesday's plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, a combative Salvini laid scorn on th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

