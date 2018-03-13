Far-right Salvini in Strasbourg rant as he jostles for Italy PM job

Amid rounds of applause from a press room filled with his supporters, Matteo Salvini, a far right Italian politician, on Tuesday (13 March) laid out a vision for a European Union - which he described as destructive.

Spurred on by national election gains earlier this month, the 45-year old head of the far right League party has his sights set on becoming Italy's next prime minister.

At Tuesday's plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, a combative Salvini laid scorn on th...