Most member states want a bigger budget, but those countries advocating for a smaller one are the 'more determined' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders to kick off post-Brexit budget debate

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday (23 February) will discuss for the first time the European Union's long-term budget starting in 2021 after the UK, one of the main contributors, has left the bloc.

They are facing a difficult dilemma: while on defence, security and migration the EU needs more supranational funds, the UK's departure leaves an approximately €10bn per year gap in the EU budget revenues.

The European Commission in its prel...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

A European budget: securing a prosperous future for Europe
Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget
Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole
Baltic states demand bigger EU budget
