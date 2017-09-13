Nine lines that changed history - at least on the internet

"I was desperate," explains Mario Costeja Gonzalez.

The Spaniard, who speaks quickly and with a distinctively hoarse voice, is today known throughout the world as the central figure in one of the most controversial internet privacy cases of all time.

In 2009, he was a virtually unknown company financial adviser. If anyone wants to know more about a person, a good starting point is to google them. This was Costeja Gonzalez's problem.

When googling his name, it was revealed th...