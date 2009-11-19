Ad
Ms Ashton (r) and British foreign minister David Miliband shake hands (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Little-known British peer emerges as top candidate for EU foreign minister

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders from the centre-left political family have named Baroness Catherine Ashton, Britain's EU commissioner for trade, as their preferred candidate for the new EU foreign minister post.

Ms Ashton's name was agreed at a meeting of left-leaning prime ministers, held at the Austrian mission to the EU in Brussels, shortly before the opening of a summit designed to appoint the foreign relations post and the related job of EU president.

"The eight socialist heads of government met ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

