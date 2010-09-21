MEPs to call six ambassadors for hearings

MEPs in the foreign affairs committee are to ask the EU's new ambassadors to China, Georgia, Japan, Lebanon and Pakistan and the EU Special Representative (EUSR) to Sudan to come in for hearings to check if they are up to scratch.

The committee drew up the list at a meeting in Strasbourg on Monday (20 September) and aims to carry out the interviews in public sessions next month. More names can be added, especially if information comes to light casting doubt on the eligibility of other n...