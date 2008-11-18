Parliament wants commission to draft equal pay legislation

MEPs have overwhelmingly called on the European Commission to ensure that women are paid as much as men at work.

They complain that the existing legislation - now in place for some 30 years - is well out of date, and want the EU to ensure employers stop discriminating - possibly under the threat of fines.

The European Parliament on Tuesday (17 November) adopted a report 590 votes to 23 against requesting the EU's executive draft a legislative proposal revising the current law on e...