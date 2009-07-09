MEPs carve up top jobs in new parliament

German centre-right MEP Herbert Reul is being tipped to chair the EU parliament's industry committee, as political groups haggle over jobs following last month's elections.

The industry appointment would ring alarm bells in Brussels' pro-green community, with Mr Reul noted for his scepticism on the human impact on global warming.

"Given the available scientific evidence and the ongoing discussion, we should be careful to point only to one cause for climate change," Mr Reul told th...