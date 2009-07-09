Ad
Parliament awaits: the new members of the committees will be decided next week (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs carve up top jobs in new parliament

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German centre-right MEP Herbert Reul is being tipped to chair the EU parliament's industry committee, as political groups haggle over jobs following last month's elections.

The industry appointment would ring alarm bells in Brussels' pro-green community, with Mr Reul noted for his scepticism on the human impact on global warming.

"Given the available scientific evidence and the ongoing discussion, we should be careful to point only to one cause for climate change," Mr Reul told th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

