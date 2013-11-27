Brussels nervous on public reaction to EU-US trade talks

The European Commission last week discussed with member states how best to go about communicating a EU-US trade deal to the public and national media.

The meeting took place on Friday (22 November) and was attended by national officials in charge of dealing with media relations.

A paper accompanying the meeting called 'Communicating on TTIP' - and obtained by Danish magazine Notat - outlines the EU's media strategy during the talks.

Formal talks on a Transatlantic Trade and ...