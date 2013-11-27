Brussels nervous on public reaction to EU-US trade talks

The European Commission last week discussed with member states how best to go about communicating a EU-US trade deal to the public and national media.
The meeting took place on Friday (22 November) and was attended by national officials in charge of dealing with media relations.
A paper accompanying the meeting called 'Communicating on TTIP' - and obtained by Danish magazine Notat - outlines the EU's media strategy during the talks.
Formal talks on a Transatlantic Trade and ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
